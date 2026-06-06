Taylor Swift becomes richest female musician with $2B net worth!

Revenue sources

'Eras Tour' and album re-recordings boost her wealth

The blurb in the magazine revealed, "Swift changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography." "In 2024, Swift reached billionaire status thanks to the Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history...with revenue of $2.2 billion." "She used the cash to buy back her original masters for an estimated $360 million." "By March 2026...her net worth doubled to $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history."