Taylor Swift becomes richest female musician with $2B net worth!
What's the story
Taylor Swift has officially reached the $2 billion mark in net worth, making her one of the wealthiest musicians globally and the richest female musician ever, reported Forbes. The 36-year-old pop star's fortune has been fueled by the 2023-24 Eras Tour and chart-topping albums. A key factor behind this financial leap is her decision to re-record her earlier albums, allowing her to regain control over her music catalog and revenue.
Revenue sources
'Eras Tour' and album re-recordings boost her wealth
The blurb in the magazine revealed, "Swift changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography." "In 2024, Swift reached billionaire status thanks to the Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history...with revenue of $2.2 billion." "She used the cash to buy back her original masters for an estimated $360 million." "By March 2026...her net worth doubled to $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history."
Continued success
Recent albums add to her financial success
Swift's recent albums, The Tortured Poets Department and Life of a Showgirl, have also contributed to her earnings. Her re-recorded catalog continues to perform strongly on streaming platforms and in album sales. Swift's achievement makes her the richest female musician in history. However, she is not the wealthiest musician overall; that title still belongs to Jay-Z, whose net worth is estimated at $2.8 billion.