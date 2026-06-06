'Toy Story 5' created 'decoy version' to hide Swift's song
What's the story
The upcoming animated film Toy Story 5 has been generating a lot of buzz, especially because of Taylor Swift's involvement. The pop star has written a song for the movie, titled I Knew It, I Knew You. However, to keep this under wraps until its official release on Friday, the film's team had to create a "decoy version" without Swift's song!
Secrecy measures
The song was kept a secret from most of crew
Thomas Jordan, a VFX supervisor on Toy Story 5, recently spoke to Variety at SXSW London. He revealed that Swift had seen an early version of the film and wrote her song after watching it. "Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge Toy Story fan like many of us," Jordan said. "The crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret (about the song) until last week."
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Toy Story 5'
In Toy Story 5, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the gang face a new challenge from electronics. Greta Lee plays Lilypad, an AI-powered kids' tablet, who is the main antagonist. The film also features Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Annie Potts as Bo Peep. The film will release on June 19.