'Toy Story 5' created 'decoy version' to hide Swift's song

Secrecy measures

The song was kept a secret from most of crew

Thomas Jordan, a VFX supervisor on Toy Story 5, recently spoke to Variety at SXSW London. He revealed that Swift had seen an early version of the film and wrote her song after watching it. "Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge Toy Story fan like many of us," Jordan said. "The crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret (about the song) until last week."