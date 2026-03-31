Taylor Swift sued over 'The Life of a Showgirl' title

In a surprising turn of events, pop icon Taylor Swift has been slapped with a lawsuit over her latest album title, The Life of a Showgirl . The legal action was initiated by writer and performer Maren Wade, who claims that the title infringes on her long-standing brand. The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court on Monday, accuses Swift and UMG Recordings of trademark infringement, false designation, and unfair competition, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Brand history Wade's association with the name goes back to 2014 Wade's association with the name goes back to 2014, when she started writing a column called Confessions of a Showgirl for Las Vegas Weekly. This concept later evolved into a podcast and live show featuring pop and jazz performances. The lawsuit claims that her trademark covers live stage acts, theatrical productions, and television content.

Allegations 'Someone bigger came along...' Wade's attorney, Jaymie Parkinnen, said in a statement, "A solo performer who spent 12 years building a brand shouldn't have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along." The lawsuit alleges that Swift's team widely used the album title soon after its release. It states, "Within weeks, the designation was affixed to consumer goods, stamped onto labels, tags, and packaging, and deployed as a source identifier across retail channels-all directed at the same audience Plaintiff had spent years cultivating."

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Trademark dispute USPTO shot down Swift's application The legal filing also states that when Swift tried to register The Life of a Showgirl, the US Patent and Trademark Office shot down her application. The lawsuit claims that officials found the name too similar to Wade's existing mark, especially due to the shared phrase "of a Showgirl" and overlap in entertainment-related services. This raised concerns that consumers could mistakenly assume a connection between the two parties.

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