Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala
What's the story
Taylor Swift will perform at the upcoming Academy Museum Gala, a fundraising event for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The gala, scheduled for October 17, is a significant platform for Oscar contenders, reported Variety. The director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, Amy Homma, expressed her excitement about Swift's participation in this year's event.
Performance speculation
Swift might sing her 'Toy Story 5' single
While the specifics of Swift's performance at the gala remain undisclosed, it would surprise no one if she might sing I Knew It, I Knew You, her Toy Story 5 single.
This track has the potential to earn Swift her first Oscar nomination.
Homma lauded Swift as an "extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world," adding that they look forward to her performance capping off an evening dedicated to honoring filmmakers and supporting cinema preservation.
Event details
More about the gala
The Academy Museum Gala will honor three extraordinary celebrities. Charlize Theron is set to receive the Icon Award, Colman Domingo the Vantage Award, and John Carpenter the Luminary Award.
The event is co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.
It aims to raise vital support for the museum's exhibitions, screenings, and educational programming.