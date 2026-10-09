Taylor Swift to perform at Academy Museum Gala

While the specifics of Swift's performance at the gala remain undisclosed, it would surprise no one if she might sing I Knew It, I Knew You, her Toy Story 5 single.

This track has the potential to earn Swift her first Oscar nomination.

Homma lauded Swift as an "extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world," adding that they look forward to her performance capping off an evening dedicated to honoring filmmakers and supporting cinema preservation.