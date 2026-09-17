Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's mansion fence proposal hits roadblock
What's the story
Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are facing a setback in their bid to secure their new lakeside mansion in Bratenahl, Ohio, reported the Daily Mail. The couple had proposed an eight-foot fence around their property for added privacy and security, but the local architectural review board has turned down the request, citing existing regulations.
Regulatory hurdle
Board has been considering the fence proposal since August
The Bratenahl Architectural Review Board first considered the couple's fence proposal on August 11 and again on September 8, but has yet to approve it.
Zoning rules in Bratenahl limit fences along the lakefront to a height of 2.5 feet unless at least 75% of the fence is see-through.
These regulations are designed to protect "the shoreline, views of Lake Erie and property values."
Compromise reached
They've modified the original fence proposal
After discussions with village officials and neighbors, Swift and Kelce have modified their original fence proposal.
They've agreed to lower the proposed height and decided that a fence around the entire property is not necessary.
A village official revealed to the outlet that a new permit application for the fence has been submitted.
Potential objections
Neighbors can also object to the proposed fence
The couple's 3.5-acre estate shares its borders with two properties, which could potentially raise objections to the proposed fence.
Three more homes across the street are also eligible to object under village code.
In 2023, two neighboring households had filed written objections against a pool fence at this property, demonstrating that neighbors can indeed have a say in such matters.
Property details
Meanwhile, here's more about their Ohio mansion
The couple's mansion, located in Bratenahl, Ohio, was bought by Kelce through an LLC created for this specific purchase.
The 21,000-square-foot home has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a two-bedroom guest cottage.
Built in 1895, the property also features a ballroom that has been converted into a game room and home theater.
It is part of their growing real estate portfolio, which includes properties in Kansas, New York, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and California.