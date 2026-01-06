Taylor Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia' hits 9 weeks at No. 1

This track isn't just big in the US—it became Swift's first No. 1 in countries like Austria, Denmark, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands. It also topped the Billboard Global chart for three weeks and racked up platinum certifications across Canada, Australia, France, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and the UK.

Chart history made (again)

"The Fate of Ophelia" debuted straight into the top-10 on Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Adult Contemporary charts—setting a record as the first song in history to debut in the Pop Airplay top-10 for Swift—and hit No. 1 on both Pop and Adult Pop Airplay.

Plus, it shattered Spotify's records for most single-day and weekly streams.