Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl': Where to stream
Entertainment
Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, lands at midnight ET on October 3, 2025.
First teased back in August on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, this release is already hyped as one of the year's biggest music moments.
Album tracks and streaming details
The album features 12 tracks—including a title track with Sabrina Carpenter—and will stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
Songs like The Fate of Ophelia and Wi$h Li$t are included on the album.
Want instant access? You can pre-save the album now on Spotify or Apple Music so it'll be waiting for you right when it drops!