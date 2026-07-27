Team behind 'Kala Hiran' to challenge Delhi High Court order
Entertainment
The team behind Kala Hiran The Battle For Legacy is taking its fight to the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court ordered it to pull down all film promos.
This happened because Salman Khan objected, saying the teaser and images used things linked to him without permission.
Makers defend 'Kala Hiran' as conservation
The makers say they respect the court but want to protect creative freedom, stressing that Kala Hiran is about wildlife conservation and not any one person.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had earlier reprimanded producer Amit Jani, observing that he seemed to think he was above the law.
The movie draws inspiration from Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case.