Teaser 'Bang Bang' reunites Deva and Vadivelu against zombies
Entertainment
The teaser for Bang Bang just dropped, reuniting Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu in a totally new vibe: this time, they're taking on zombies!
Set in a quirky fantasy world, Deva rocks a cowboy look while Vadivelu goes full tribal.
Their legendary comic timing is front and center as they dodge zombies and get into all sorts of hilarious trouble.
Rodriguez directs 'Bang Bang' wrapped May
Directed by Sam Rodriguez, the film also features Babloo Prithiveeraj.
Music comes from Yuvan Shankar Raja, with H.C. Venu behind the camera, and Antony on editing.
Filming wrapped up in May, so you can expect Bang Bang to hit theaters soon!