Teaser for 'Prahaar' out, Nikam praises Rao's Mumbai trial portrayal Entertainment Jun 27, 2026

The teaser for Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is out, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of the famous public prosecutor who led the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attack trial.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film highlights not just courtroom drama but also Nikam's personal sacrifices.

On June 27, 2026, Nikam himself praised Rao's performance and said the film captures both his work and home life authentically.