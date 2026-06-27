Teaser for 'Prahaar' out, Nikam praises Rao's Mumbai trial portrayal
The teaser for Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is out, with Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of the famous public prosecutor who led the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attack trial.
Directed by Avinash Arun, the film highlights not just courtroom drama but also Nikam's personal sacrifices.
On June 27, 2026, Nikam himself praised Rao's performance and said the film captures both his work and home life authentically.
Nikam: 'Prahaar' shows emotional toll
Nikam shared that Prahaar goes deeper than just legal victories: it shows the emotional toll and lonely nights before major verdicts.
"People remember the verdicts. They rarely remember the nights before them, Prahaar shows that side," he reflected.
The teaser gives a glimpse of intense courtroom moments and Nikam's call for Kasab's death sentence, spotlighting India's justice system.
Maddock's 'Prahaar' opens August 7 2026
Produced by Maddock Films and featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Rao, Prahaar hits theaters on August 7, 2026.
The buzz around its honest look at both legal battles and personal costs has fans excited for its release.