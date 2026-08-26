Teja joins Goli for 'SVC64' releasing January 14 2027

Ravi Teja is joining forces with director Hasith Goli for a new Telugu movie, set to release on January 14, 2027, during the Sankranthi festival.

The project, tentatively called #SVC64 and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is described as "ENTERTAINMENT HARDCORE."

The production house also gave a shout-out to Teja for his recent hit, Irumudi.