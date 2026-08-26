Teja joins Goli for 'SVC64' releasing January 14 2027
Entertainment
Ravi Teja is joining forces with director Hasith Goli for a new Telugu movie, set to release on January 14, 2027, during the Sankranthi festival.
The project, tentatively called #SVC64 and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, is described as "ENTERTAINMENT HARDCORE."
The production house also gave a shout-out to Teja for his recent hit, Irumudi.
Fans buzz over Teja Goli collaboration
Fans are buzzing about this collaboration: Teja's energetic acting paired with Goli's signature storytelling and humor promises something special.
While cast details are still under wraps, Sri Venkateswara Creations says viewers can look forward to a "most entertaining and absolutely refreshing entertainer that will tick all the boxes this Sankranthi - January 14th, 2027." experience next year.