Teja's 'Irumudi' Day 21 falls to 1.60cr crosses 225cr worldwide
Entertainment
Ravi Teja's Telugu film, Irumudi, isn't having the easiest run. Earnings dropped again on Day 21, pulling in ₹1.60 crore across 1,597 shows.
Still, after three weeks in theaters, it's managed to cross a huge ₹225 crore worldwide gross.
Not bad for a movie!
AP Telangana drove 'Irumudi' 1.65cr
Most of Irumudi's Day 21 earnings came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹1.65 crore), with smaller boosts from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Overseas fans chipped in another ₹5 lakh that day, helping the film reach its impressive global total.
'Irumudi' keeps drawing crowds
Irumudi keeps drawing crowds.