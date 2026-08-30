Teja's 'Irumudi' grosses 153cr worldwide by August 30 2026

Ravi Teja's new movie, Irumudi, is absolutely crushing it at the box office. By August 30, 2026, it pulled in ₹153 crore worldwide, making it one of the year's biggest hits.

Just in India, its second Saturday brought in ₹14.5 crore and pushed the domestic total to ₹134 crore. Overseas fans chipped in over $2 million too.