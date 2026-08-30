Teja's 'Irumudi' grosses 153cr worldwide by August 30 2026
Ravi Teja's new movie, Irumudi, is absolutely crushing it at the box office. By August 30, 2026, it pulled in ₹153 crore worldwide, making it one of the year's biggest hits.
Just in India, its second Saturday brought in ₹14.5 crore and pushed the domestic total to ₹134 crore. Overseas fans chipped in over $2 million too.
'Irumudi' Nizam could net Teja 50cr+
Irumudi smashed records in the Telugu states, landing the second-highest gross ever on its second Friday (right behind RRR) and third-highest for a Saturday after RRR and Pushpa 2, even without premium ticket prices or a solo release.
Ravi Teja scored big as well: thanks to holding Nizam distribution rights, he could be taking home ₹50 crore plus from this film alone, a huge leap from his usual fee of around ₹7-8 crore per project.