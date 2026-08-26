Teja's 'Irumudi' tops 100cr in 5 days, biggest solo grosser
Entertainment
Ravi Teja's new film, Irumudi, just smashed past the ₹100 crore mark worldwide in just five days, his highest-grossing solo film.
Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie centers on a close father-daughter bond set against a religious backdrop.
After a big opening weekend, it kept up strong numbers even during the weekdays.
'Irumudi' surpasses 'Dhamaka,' global 103.55cr
Irumudi has already outdone Teja's previous solo hit Dhamaka (₹82.81 crore).
On Day five alone (August 25), it made ₹12.20 crore net in India, with most of that coming from the Telugu version's 3,184 shows.
The film's overseas run is solid too, bringing its total global gross to ₹103.55 crore and putting it among this year's top Telugu releases.