Telangana High Court hears Bandi Bageerath POCSO bail plea
Entertainment
The Telangana High Court just heard Bandi Bageerath's request for regular bail (he's the son of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay and is facing charges under the POCSO Act).
The judge has asked both the police and the complainant (the minor's mother) for their responses, with another hearing set for Friday.
Bandi Bageerath jailed 49 days
Bageerath has been in jail for 49 days since he surrendered.
His lawyer says there was a five-month gap between when the alleged incident happened and when it was reported, and that police have already finished their investigation.
They argue he won't mess with evidence or get in the way if released on bail.