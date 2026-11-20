Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh jailed 1 year after cheque bounce conviction
Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh has been sentenced to one year in jail after an Ongole court upheld his earlier conviction in a cheque bounce case.
The issue started back in 2018, when Ganesh's production company borrowed ₹95 lakh from J Janaki Ramaiah.
After Ramaiah died, a repayment check issued to his father bounced, leading to the court case.
Bandla fined 95L, given 4 weeks
Along with jail time, Ganesh has been ordered to pay a ₹95 lakh fine and cover legal costs, confirming an earlier 2024 ruling.
He now has four weeks to surrender.
This isn't his first brush with financial disputes: he previously faced similar cases in 2015 and 2019, both involving unpaid loans or bounced checks.