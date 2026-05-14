Telugu comedian Ali apologizes after backlash over 'Ghar' pooja ad
Entertainment
Popular Telugu comedian Ali has said sorry after his Ghar soap ad sparked backlash online.
The ad showed him performing a pooja for the soap, which some viewers found offensive and inappropriate.
In a video, Ali shared, "I never intended to hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments," and apologized to those offended.
Social media criticizes ad's religious use
The ad quickly drew criticism on social media, with users calling out the brand and Ali for using religious rituals in marketing.
Some even demanded the ad be pulled down.
Ali appeared in 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani'
Ali was last seen in the 2026 Telugu film Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani.
He's been a familiar face in Telugu cinema for years, but this incident has definitely put him in the spotlight for different reasons.