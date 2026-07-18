Telugu films win 7 awards at 72nd National Film Awards
Entertainment
Telugu films made a splash at the 72nd National Film Awards, picking up seven wins across major categories.
The spotlight was on Kalki 2898 AD and Pushpa 2: The Rule, both earning big honors for their creativity and impact.
Telugu blockbusters and newcomers win awards
Kalki 2898 AD took home Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for its stunning world-building.
Pushpa 2: The Rule grabbed Best Original Screenplay, while its costume designers were celebrated for Allu Arjun's standout Gangamma jatara look.
New talent also got recognized: Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu film, and Arundev was named Best Child Artist for 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu.