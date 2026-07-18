Telugu films win 7 awards at 72nd National Film Awards

Kalki 2898 AD took home Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design for its stunning world-building.

Pushpa 2: The Rule grabbed Best Original Screenplay, while its costume designers were celebrated for Allu Arjun's standout Gangamma jatara look.

New talent also got recognized: Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu film, and Arundev was named Best Child Artist for 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu.