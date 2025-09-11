'Telusu Kada': Siddhu Jonnalagadda's love triangle with Raashii, Srinidhi Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

The teaser for "Telusu Kada" is out, giving a first look at Siddhu Jonnalagadda back in romantic drama mode alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna.

Directed by Neeraja Kona, the film dives into a vibrant love triangle, with Thaman's music setting the mood and plenty of chemistry between the leads.