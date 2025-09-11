Next Article
'Telusu Kada': Siddhu Jonnalagadda's love triangle with Raashii, Srinidhi
The teaser for "Telusu Kada" is out, giving a first look at Siddhu Jonnalagadda back in romantic drama mode alongside Srinidhi Shetty and Raashii Khanna.
Directed by Neeraja Kona, the film dives into a vibrant love triangle, with Thaman's music setting the mood and plenty of chemistry between the leads.
Release dates of 'Telusu Kada'
"Telusu Kada" hits theaters on October 17, 2025, with Netflix streaming it from November.
The teaser highlights Jonnalagadda's tangled romances with both female leads.
It also marks Shetty's fresh comeback after "HIT 3," and Khanna's return to Telugu cinema after a long break—making this film a big moment for all three stars.