'Tere Ishk Mein' is now on Netflix
The romantic drama 'Tere Ishk Mein,' directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, is set to debut on Netflix on January 23, 2026.
Released in theaters late last year, the film mixes college romance with real-life challenges as Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Sanon) fall in love at Delhi University—only to be pulled apart by family pressures and class differences.
In numbers:
Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box office winner—earning ₹141 crore in India and ₹23 crore overseas on an ₹85 crore budget.
It opened strong with ₹16 crore on day one, peaked at ₹19 crore that Sunday, and ran for over 35 days before its OTT debut.
Big wins for Dhanush & Kriti Sanon
This is now Dhanush's highest-grossing film ever, beating his previous best with 'Raayan.' For Kriti Sanon, it's her fourth biggest hit so far.
If you're into heartfelt love stories or want to see these stars at their best, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.