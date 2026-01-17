'Tere Ishk Mein' is now on Netflix

Despite mixed reviews, the movie was a box office winner—earning ₹141 crore in India and ₹23 crore overseas on an ₹85 crore budget. It opened strong with ₹16 crore on day one, peaked at ₹19 crore that Sunday, and ran for over 35 days before its OTT debut.

Big wins for Dhanush & Kriti Sanon

This is now Dhanush's highest-grossing film ever, beating his previous best with 'Raayan.' For Kriti Sanon, it's her fourth biggest hit so far.

If you're into heartfelt love stories or want to see these stars at their best, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.