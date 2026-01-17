Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' to hit Netflix on January 23
What's the story
The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, will premiere on Netflix on January 23, 2026. The film, which was released in theaters on November 28, 2025, received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it is a complex love story that explores themes of separation, emotional conflict, and second chances.
Film details
'Tere Ishk Mein' plot and performances
In Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush plays Shankar, a volatile young man who doesn't take no for an answer. Sanon portrays Mukti, whose life intersects with Shankar's during their academic years and later in adulthood. Their relationship begins as an academic research project on aggressive behavior but soon develops into an intense, toxic romantic bond. Years later, they are forced to confront their past choices when their lives reconnect after Shankar joins the Indian Air Force and Mukti advances her career.
Box office success
'Tere Ishk Mein' box office performance and OTT release
Despite mixed reviews, Tere Ishk Mein was a commercial success, grossing over ₹160 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹95 crore. The film's domestic collections contributed significantly to its overall earnings. It will be available in Hindi with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on Netflix.