Dhanush-Kriti's 'Tere Ishk Mein' to hit Netflix on January 23

'Tere Ishk Mein' plot and performances

In Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush plays Shankar, a volatile young man who doesn't take no for an answer. Sanon portrays Mukti, whose life intersects with Shankar's during their academic years and later in adulthood. Their relationship begins as an academic research project on aggressive behavior but soon develops into an intense, toxic romantic bond. Years later, they are forced to confront their past choices when their lives reconnect after Shankar joins the Indian Air Force and Mukti advances her career.