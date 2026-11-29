Thaam credits Khan for improvisation and trained for 'Maatrubhumi' role
Jayson Thaam, starring alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, says working with Khan taught him to stay present, embrace improvisation and let go of inhibitions, especially during tough shoots in Ladakh.
To play a soldier, Thaam pushed through intense cardio workouts and military-style training camps set up by director Apoorva Lakhia along with his production.
'Maatrubhumi' shoot faced landslides in Leh
Filming wasn't easy: action scenes happened during a red alert and landslides in Leh, Ladakh.
Thaam described it as "It was madness and magic at the same time!" but found it rewarding with Khan's support.
Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace hits theaters December 4.