Thai court issues arrest warrant for Miss Universe co-owner
Big news from Thailand: Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, who co-owns the Miss Universe pageant, now has an arrest warrant out after skipping a court hearing.
She's accused by a plastic surgeon of concealing information and convincing him to invest $930,000.
Her no-show at the November 25 hearing raised concerns she might be dodging legal action.
What else is going on?
The court has pushed the verdict to December 26, as rumors swirl that Jakapong is in Mexico—making her return to Thailand uncertain.
This isn't the first sign of trouble: JKN Global bought Miss Universe for $20 million in 2022 but was later delisted from Thailand's stock exchange over fake financial statements.
The Miss Universe Organization says "these legal proceedings are entirely separate from its operations."