Thakare 1st crorepati on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 18 wins 1Cr
Bhushan Thakare, a 28-year-old UPSC aspirant from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, just became the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 by winning ₹1 crore on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show.
His story stands out for his determination and his family's sacrifices, especially his mother, who sold her jewelry to support his education.
Thakare plans to secure family future
Growing up with financial struggles (his dad worked as a daily-wage laborer and his mom under MGNREGA), Thakare always had his family backing him.
He shared on the show that his mother sold her ornaments for his education.
Now, he plans to use the prize money to secure his family's future and keep chasing his UPSC dreams.