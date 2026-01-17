'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' kicks off with ₹1.5cr opening Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Jiiva's latest film, "Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil," pulled in a solid ₹1.5 crore on its first day, hitting theaters just in time for Pongal.

This Tamil political satire dives into messy family drama and, even with a controlled release strategy and competition from other releases such as "Parasakthi" and "Vaa Vaathiyaar," early buzz suggests more people might check it out over the weekend.