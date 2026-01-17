'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' kicks off with ₹1.5cr opening
Entertainment
Jiiva's latest film, "Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil," pulled in a solid ₹1.5 crore on its first day, hitting theaters just in time for Pongal.
This Tamil political satire dives into messy family drama and, even with a controlled release strategy and competition from other releases such as "Parasakthi" and "Vaa Vaathiyaar," early buzz suggests more people might check it out over the weekend.
Who's behind the movie?
Directed by Nithish Sahadev, the film stars Jiiva alongside Prathana Nathan and Thambi Ramaiah.
With music by Vishnu Vijay and production from Kannan Ravi Productions, the story—co-written by Sahadev, Sanjo Joseph, and Anuraj OB—mixes family conflicts with festive vibes for a fresh take on old-school drama.