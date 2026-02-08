Boney Kapoor buys remake rights of Jiiva's 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil'

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Boney Kapoor has acquired the remake rights of the Tamil film Thalaivar Thambi Thalimaiyil (TTT), reported Times Now. The movie, which stars Jiiva in the lead role, was released on January 15 and has been receiving positive reviews for its humor and writing. It is directed by Nithish Sahadev.

Acquisition details Kapoor was impressed by the film's narrative treatment Kapoor reportedly watched TTT at a local theater in Coimbatore while attending the Celebrity Cricket League recently. He was so impressed by the narrative, performances, and fine balance of political themes and humor that he expressed interest in acquiring its remake rights. The deal was reportedly finalized last Friday at the film's success party in Chennai.

Film's plot This is what 'TTT' is all about TTT is set in a village and revolves around a panchayat leader who finds himself caught in unexpected chaos when a wedding and a funeral are scheduled for the same day. The film uses satire and humor to explore local politics, power dynamics, and ego clashes. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of TTT, and it will be available on the platform from February 12.

