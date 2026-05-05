Thalapathy Vijay wins 2 seats while party claims 96 seats
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay, the popular Tamil actor, just made a huge political debut: his party grabbed 96 seats in the state elections and is leading in 11 more.
Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Trichy East.
Fans know him for his films, but at 51, he's also admired for staying fit and looking youthful.
Thalapathy Vijay's simple diet and workouts
Vijay keeps things simple: his mornings start with walking or jogging, followed by strength training.
He sticks to home-cooked meals like idlis, eggs, veggies, rice, and lean meats (processed foods are rarely part of his routine).
Even during busy political campaigns, he brings his own food and prefers lighter dinners like soups or salads to stay healthy and energetic.