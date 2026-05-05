Thalapathy Vijay wins 2 seats while party claims 96 seats Entertainment May 05, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay, the popular Tamil actor, just made a huge political debut: his party grabbed 96 seats in the state elections and is leading in 11 more.

Vijay himself won from both Perambur and Trichy East.

Fans know him for his films, but at 51, he's also admired for staying fit and looking youthful.