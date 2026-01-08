Next Article
Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed over certification dispute
Entertainment
Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's final film, won't hit theaters on January 9 as planned.
The release has been pushed back after the CBFC referred the movie to a Revising Committee following a complaint about religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.
Now, KVN Productions has taken the issue to the Madras High Court.
What's happening with the release?
CBFC had suggested a U/A certificate if certain cuts were made, but didn't issue it officially.
With the court reserving its decision until January 9, fans will have to wait a bit longer for Vijay's big farewell.
Still set for a massive launch
Despite this hiccup, Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a huge release—reportedly across 5,000 screens worldwide—showing just how much buzz there is for Vijay's last movie.