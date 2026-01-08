Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed over certification dispute Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay's final film, won't hit theaters on January 9 as planned.

The release has been pushed back after the CBFC referred the movie to a Revising Committee following a complaint about religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.

Now, KVN Productions has taken the issue to the Madras High Court.