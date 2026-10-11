Thane police rescue 35-year-old TV actor from Maharashtra trafficking ring
Entertainment
A 35-year-old TV actor was rescued by Thane police after they busted a human trafficking and prostitution ring at a hotel in Maharashtra.
The raid happened thanks to an NGO tipoff, with police using a decoy customer to catch Tabassum, alias Sonia Umar Qureshi, who was allegedly forcing women from the entertainment industry into prostitution.
Qureshi arrested, male accomplice still sought
The actor is now safe and under protective care at Mumbai's Rescue Foundation.
Qureshi has been arrested and faces charges under anti-trafficking laws, while police are still searching for her male accomplice.
Investigators say the group specifically targeted women working in TV serials, web series, and photo shoots.