'Thank you for believing in me...': Mohit Suri to Vanga
Director Mohit Suri just gave a heartfelt shoutout to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for backing his film "Saiyaara" even before it hit theaters.
Suri thanked Vanga for being the first to openly support "Saiyaara" and also admired the honest emotion Vanga brings to his own movies.
'Saiyaara' is expected to cross ₹200 crore soon
"Saiyaara," featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a flying start—crossing ₹150 crore in its first week. The film, produced by YRF, is already making waves as a debut hit.
Interestingly, there's some real camaraderie between Suri and Vanga; while Suri praised Vanga's style in "Animal" (despite its critics), both directors seem to genuinely respect each other's passion for storytelling.