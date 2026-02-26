'The 50': Monalisa slams Khanzaadi-Chahat for using foul language

Monalisa, a contestant who was recently evicted from the reality show The 50 , has spoken out against the verbal abuse between fellow contestants Khanzaadi and Chahat Pandey. In an interview with Zoom, she questioned their behavior and asked what they were trying to prove by using derogatory language on the show. "You can speak and share your point of view, but there should be a limit," she said.

Show conduct 'You go on a show and then forget that...' Monalisa further slammed Khanzaadi and Pandey, saying, "This is not how I've been brought up, and even looking at her, it doesn't seem like she has been raised that way either." "You go on a show and then forget that there are cameras, that millions of people are watching you, and that your fans are watching too, so you should maintain dignity." "By using such wrong words, what are you trying to prove?"

Dispute details 'Could have been resolved in private' Monalisa also weighed in on the ongoing feud between Khanzaadi and Pandey. She said that while everyone saw Khanzaadi's actions, no one knows what happened with Pandey behind closed doors. "The matter should not have been made into a public scene and could have been resolved in private," she added. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm.

