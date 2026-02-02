'The 50': Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, netizens furious

The new reality show, The 50 , has been making headlines within just a day of its premiere. A recent promo of the show has left viewers enraged after contestant Rajat Dalal was seen slapping and pushing fellow contestant Digvijay Rathee during a task. The incident has reminded viewers of Dalal's previous history of physical altercations in Bigg Boss 18 .

Details What exactly happened in the promo? In the promo, Dalal is seen telling contestants not to disrespect anyone during tasks. Rathee then calls him out for being hypocritical, saying he only spoke up because someone called him "pagal (mad)," while remaining silent when Sidharth Bhardwaj used abusive language during a fight with Karan Patel. This enraged Dalal, who slapped Rathee and pushed him backward. Other contestants rushed in to separate them as they were shocked by the sudden violence.

Twitter Post See the incident here I am not a fan of Digvijay but how can you allow physical fight, Rajat dalal should be thrown out of the show, but you will do anything for your TRP, shame on you. @JioHotstar@EndemolShineIND#DigvijayRathee#RajatDalal#The50pic.twitter.com/9pn0BbGe0N — Singham (@__Singham_) January 31, 2026

Online reactions 'Once a gunda, always a gunda' The incident has sparked outrage among fans of The 50. One user commented, "Rajat Dalal doesn't deserve a space on TV." Another wrote, "This is not fair. He should be removed immediately." A third user said, "I am not a fan of Digvijay, but how can you allow physical fight, Rajat Dalal should be thrown out of the show." Another wrote, "Once a gunda, always a gunda," while one comment read, "So is this the new normal?"

Past incidents Dalal's history of violence This isn't the first time Dalal has resorted to violence on a reality show. In Bigg Boss 18, he was warned by Farah Khan for getting physical with other contestants or facing eviction. During the same season, Rathee had several verbal spats with Dalal. Another contestant, Avinash Mishra, had even pushed Rathee during a task, injuring him. Despite these incidents, no action was taken against any of the participants.