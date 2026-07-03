The 72nd National Film Awards winners (for films certified in 2024) were revealed on July 3, 2024
Entertainment
The 72nd National Film Awards winners (for films certified in 2024) were revealed on July 3, 2024.
These awards spotlight the best films certified by the CBFC in 2024, and the announcement was streamed live on X and YouTube.
It's a huge moment for Indian cinema fans everywhere.
Jayaraj jury weighs 'Bramayugam' and others
The jury for the 72nd National Film Awards (2024), led by filmmaker Jayaraj, watched tons of movies across languages.
Films like Bramayugam (Malayalam), Article 370 (Hindi), Maharaja (Tamil), and Kalki 2898 AD (Telugu) are all in the mix. Performances from stars like Mammootty, Sivakarthikeyan, and Sai Pallavi have everyone buzzing.
Winners were announced across categories on the evening of July 3, 2024; there are no prior nominations.