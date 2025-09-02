Next Article
'The Bachelor' alum Andrew Firestone, wife Ivana announce separation
Andrew Firestone—yep, the guy from The Bachelor Season 3—and his wife Ivana Bozilovic are going their separate ways after 17 years together.
They shared the news on Instagram, saying it was a tough decision but they're focused on co-parenting their three kids and keeping family values front and center.
The couple has been married since 2008
Married since 2008, Andrew (also known for his famous tire family) and Ivana say they'll keep supporting each other and cheering each other on.
Even though things are changing, they're making sure their kids still get lots of love and stability.