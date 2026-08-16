'The Bachelorette' star Cameron engaged to Madden in Florida proposal
Entertainment
Tyler Cameron, known from The Bachelorette, just got engaged to his girlfriend Tate Madden.
He popped the question on a Florida beach at Little Palm Island, and shared the moment on Instagram, complete with sweet photos of him down on one knee and the couple hugging after she said yes.
Cameron and Madden met in 2022
Tyler and Tate first met back in 2022 when she was a photographer on his home renovation show.
They made things official online in 2024 with a cute dance video.
Tyler had hinted at an engagement last year, but it took some time: they couldn't agree on ring shopping!
Now that it's official, friends like JoJo Fletcher and Dale Moss are sending their love: "Congrats! Blessings on blessings."