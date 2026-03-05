'The Bads of Bollywood' director Aryan Khan gets HBO deal
Entertainment
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, is making waves with his first series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, on Netflix.
The show's fresh take on the film industry's behind-the-scenes drama has been a hit, and now HBO's US team is interested in teaming up with Aryan for future projects.
Aryan's fresh perspective on Bollywood has impressed many
Thanks to its success and buzz, The Ba**ds of Bollywood is already being talked about for a second season.
Aryan's work has earned him praise as an exciting new director to watch—so with HBO now in the picture, his creative journey might just be getting started.