'The Battle of Galwan' not releasing in April: Here's why
Entertainment
Salman Khan's new film, The Battle of Galwan, is probably not hitting theaters as planned in April 2026.
Filming is still going on with a fresh schedule starting February 9 and wrapping up by the end of the month.
Once that's done, director Apoorva Lakhia will get to editing all the new scenes.
Salman wants to ensure film is perfect before release
The movie also needs a green light from the Ministry of Defence before it can release, which could push things back even further.
As one source put it, Salman isn't willing to rush—he wants to make sure the film does justice to its story.
Based on real events from 2020 and inspired by India's Most Fearless 3, this film stars Salman as a soldier alongside Chitrangada Singh and aims to honor Indian soldiers' bravery.