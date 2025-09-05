'The Bengal Files' not screened in WB? Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Vivek Agnihotri claims his new film, The Bengal Files, isn't getting screened in many West Bengal theaters because the state government and political parties are pressuring owners to drop it. He called these actions "illegal and unconstitutional," and plans to take legal action. The movie, which explores the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots, just released on September 5, 2025.

TMC creates an 'unofficial ban': Joshi Pallavi Joshi—Agnihotri's wife and the film's co-producer—says the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has created an "unofficial ban" by urging theaters to pull the movie.

She shared that several cinemas had already dropped it from their schedules due to this pressure.

'The Bengal Files' faced legal trouble before release Even before release, The Bengal Files ran into legal issues for allegedly showing freedom fighter Gopal Mukherjee in a bad light.

FIRs were filed against Agnihotri and the film for the alleged wrongful portrayal of Gopal Mukherjee and concerns about communal harmony.

This film is the third in their Files Trilogy after The Kashmir Files (2022) and The Tashkent Files (2019).