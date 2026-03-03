Sayani Gupta voices Priyanka in 'The Bluff's Hindi version

Actor Sayani Gupta has taken on a unique new role by voicing Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Hindi version of The Bluff. This decision comes as a surprise to fans, especially since Chopra Jonas typically voices her own Hindi dialogues. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Gupta said she was excited when approached for this opportunity, as she deeply admires Chopra Jonas.

Voice expertise Gupta's passion for voice work Gupta revealed that voice work has been a passion of hers since childhood. "I've always loved voice work. I've trained in it and done it since I was very little," she said. "In fact, my very first pay cheque was for an All India Radio ad when I was five years old, I got ₹500 for it."

Dubbing challenges 'Dubbing for someone else is very tricky' Gupta admitted that voicing another actor comes with its own set of challenges. "Dubbing for someone else is very tricky. I only did it because it's PC - she's terrific," she said, adding that their similar vocal qualities helped. "We both have husky, grainy voices with a deeper timbre, so it was a voice match."

Performance inspiration Tribute to Chopra Jonas's performance in 'The Bluff' Gupta also revealed that Chopra Jonas's performance in The Bluff gave her a lot to work with. "She's amazing in the film, which gave me a great range to work with. PC is a force of nature, and so is Ercell, her character in The Bluff, a total boss." "But I had to do justice to her performance and every nuance that she so intricately etched."

Voice portfolio Other voice work projects Gupta's experience with voice work goes beyond The Bluff. She revealed that she was the voice behind Apple's iPhone 6s campaigns in Southeast Asia in 2015-16. Separately, Gupta shared an anecdote about auditioning to dub for Florence Pugh years ago, saying, "I saw her performance and told everyone, 'Who is this girl, what an actor!' Later, she became who she is."