'The Boroughs' tops streaming charts after Netflix canceled the series
Entertainment
The Boroughs, a sci-fi series executive produced by the Stranger Things creators, shot to the top of streaming charts just after Netflix canceled it two weeks prior.
Nielsen says it racked up 1.74 million minutes watched between May 25-31, a big 45% jump from the week before, mainly thanks to viewers over 50 tuning in.
'The Boroughs's surge shows growth potential
The show was gearing up for season two when Netflix pulled the plug, catching both fans and writers off guard.
Some are comparing this move to when Netflix canceled The Residence, which later scored Emmy nods.
While it's unclear if The Boroughs will get a second chance elsewhere, its late surge shows it had real potential to grow.