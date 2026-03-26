'The Boys' S05: Karl Urban says finale will be 'bittersweet'

Character evolution

Is Butcher a hero or villain?

Urban has played Billy Butcher since The Boys's 2019 premiere. Urban said, "I've seen some stuff in the press about how Butcher has become just like Homelander. It couldn't be further from the truth." "Butcher has turned himself into a monster in order to defeat the monster. But he still holds on to the vestiges of his humanity, and that's why he has the Boys around, to keep him from really losing it."