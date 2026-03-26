'The Boys' S05: Karl Urban says finale will be 'bittersweet'
What's the story
Karl Urban, the star of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, recently opened up about the bittersweet feeling of the show's end. "It's bittersweet because we will miss each other and this phenomenal crew in Toronto," he told Hindustan Times. "But then there's a great sense of pride that we can stand back and deliver this to the audience...go out on top."
Character evolution
Is Butcher a hero or villain?
Urban has played Billy Butcher since The Boys's 2019 premiere. Urban said, "I've seen some stuff in the press about how Butcher has become just like Homelander. It couldn't be further from the truth." "Butcher has turned himself into a monster in order to defeat the monster. But he still holds on to the vestiges of his humanity, and that's why he has the Boys around, to keep him from really losing it."
Finale expectations
Urban hints at what to expect from Season 5
While he didn't reveal much about the series finale, Urban did drop a hint. He said, "The final season delivers payoff. The show is going to end with a ton of action, a few tears, and some very strong, heartfelt moments." The Boys Season 5 will also feature Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty, among others. The first episode will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 8 and will be released weekly until the finale on May 20.