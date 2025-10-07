'The Conjuring: Last Rites' becomes 2025's highest-grossing horror film Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the newest chapter in the hit horror series, is gearing up for a digital rental release in India soon.

Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, it premiered in theaters on September 5, 2025, and has become the highest-grossing horror film of the year with over ₹495 crore ($459 million) at the box office.