'The Conjuring: Last Rites' becomes 2025's highest-grossing horror film
The Conjuring: Last Rites, the newest chapter in the hit horror series, is gearing up for a digital rental release in India soon.
Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, it premiered in theaters on September 5, 2025, and has become the highest-grossing horror film of the year with over ₹495 crore ($459 million) at the box office.
Digital rental and physical copies release dates
Internationally, The Conjuring: Last Rites dropped for digital rental on October 7, 2025—available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
While India's official OTT launch date is still under wraps, it's expected to arrive on similar pay-per-view platforms.
For collectors, physical copies (DVD/Blu-ray/Ultra HD) land November 25 with bonus content.
Plot, cast, runtime, ratings
This film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they tackle the chilling Smurl family case.
With a runtime of 135 minutes and an R rating, it scored a decent 59% from critics but got a strong 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes—so fans seem pretty happy despite mixed reviews.