'Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne-Meryl start promotions in Mexico City

Hathaway wore a black Schiaparelli outfit with a Western-style shirt and pencil skirt. The look was completed with long black heels, rimless sunglasses, and an Eye Bijou Belt. On the other hand, Streep channeled her character Miranda Priestly by wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble including a pussy-bow blouse, single-breasted blazer, and wide-leg trousers.

Subtle nods

Streep's look explained

Streep's monochromatic red look was accessorized with bright-red slingbacks, reminiscent of the red heel imagery from the original Devil Wears Prada poster. She also wore cranberry cat-eye sunglasses and golden hoop earrings, adding elegance to her appearance. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release on May 1, and it'll star Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, among others.