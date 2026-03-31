'Devil Wears Prada 2': Anne-Meryl start promotions in Mexico City
What's the story
Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep have launched the promotional tour for their upcoming film, The Devil Wears Prada 2. Their first stop was Mexico City, where they attended a brunch event at the Frida Kahlo Museum (La Casa Azul). The duo's outfits were a nod to their characters in the fashion-centric franchise.
Fashion statements
Hathaway's outfit details
Hathaway wore a black Schiaparelli outfit with a Western-style shirt and pencil skirt. The look was completed with long black heels, rimless sunglasses, and an Eye Bijou Belt. On the other hand, Streep channeled her character Miranda Priestly by wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble including a pussy-bow blouse, single-breasted blazer, and wide-leg trousers.
Subtle nods
Streep's look explained
Streep's monochromatic red look was accessorized with bright-red slingbacks, reminiscent of the red heel imagery from the original Devil Wears Prada poster. She also wore cranberry cat-eye sunglasses and golden hoop earrings, adding elegance to her appearance. Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release on May 1, and it'll star Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, among others.