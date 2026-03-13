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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Devil Wears...2' teaser: Meryl Streep serves sass and drama
'Devil Wears...2' teaser: Meryl Streep serves sass and drama

'Devil Wears...2' teaser: Meryl Streep serves sass and drama

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 13, 2026
11:27 am
What's the story

Hollywood's much-awaited sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. A new teaser for the film was recently released by 20th Century Studios. The clip features Meryl Streep reprising her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs.

Details

Plot and cast of the sequel

The plot follows Priestly as she faces off against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former assistant, now a rival executive. The two compete for advertising revenue in the midst of the print media industry's decline, with Streep's character approaching retirement. The film's ensemble cast includes Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

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See the new teaser here

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Behind the scenes

Production details and trailer buzz

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 started in June 2025 in New York City. The full trailer for the film was released during the Grammys on February 1, 2026, and reportedly garnered over 181.5 million views in just 24 hours. David Frankel returns as director, while Aline Brosh McKenna has penned the script.

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