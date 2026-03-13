'Devil Wears...2' teaser: Meryl Streep serves sass and drama
What's the story
Hollywood's much-awaited sequel to the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada, titled The Devil Wears Prada 2, is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. A new teaser for the film was recently released by 20th Century Studios. The clip features Meryl Streep reprising her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs.
Details
Plot and cast of the sequel
The plot follows Priestly as she faces off against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former assistant, now a rival executive. The two compete for advertising revenue in the midst of the print media industry's decline, with Streep's character approaching retirement. The film's ensemble cast includes Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.
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experience The Devil Wears Prada 2 onlyin theaters May 1: https://t.co/BJd5wLTVBqpic.twitter.com/aPyBtGj6OF Studios (@20thcentury) March 12, 2026
Behind the scenes
Production details and trailer buzz
Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 started in June 2025 in New York City. The full trailer for the film was released during the Grammys on February 1, 2026, and reportedly garnered over 181.5 million views in just 24 hours. David Frankel returns as director, while Aline Brosh McKenna has penned the script.