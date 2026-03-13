'Devil Wears...2' teaser: Meryl Streep serves sass and drama

The plot follows Priestly as she faces off against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former assistant, now a rival executive. The two compete for advertising revenue in the midst of the print media industry's decline, with Streep's character approaching retirement. The film's ensemble cast includes Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, and Pauline Chalamet.

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Behind the scenes

Production details and trailer buzz

Filming for The Devil Wears Prada 2 started in June 2025 in New York City. The full trailer for the film was released during the Grammys on February 1, 2026, and reportedly garnered over 181.5 million views in just 24 hours. David Frankel returns as director, while Aline Brosh McKenna has penned the script.