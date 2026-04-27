'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sees Blunt find Streep intimidating Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Emily Blunt is back for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and just shared how intimidating it was to work with Meryl Streep the first time around.

In a recent chat, she admitted, "I was quite scared," thanks to Streep's intense Miranda Priestly vibes.