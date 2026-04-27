'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sees Blunt find Streep intimidating
Entertainment
Emily Blunt is back for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and just shared how intimidating it was to work with Meryl Streep the first time around.
In a recent chat, she admitted, "I was quite scared," thanks to Streep's intense Miranda Priestly vibes.
Sequel pits Priestly against Charlton
This time, Miranda Priestly is dealing with the tough world of declining print media, and she's set to clash with Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a big name at a luxury group.
Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the movie drops on May 1.