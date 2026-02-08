'The Dinosaurs': Netflix docuseries narrated by Morgan Freeman
Netflix just dropped news about "The Dinosaurs," a new four-part docuseries narrated by Morgan Freeman.
The show promises to take us way, way back—millions of years—to explore how dinosaurs evolved and what led to their extinction.
Mark your calendars: it premieres March 6, 2026.
Series premieres on March 6, 2026
Streaming only on Netflix, the series kicks off with Marasuchus from 235 million years ago and digs into big questions about dinosaur life cycles and their mysterious disappearance.
If you're into prehistoric adventures or just want to hear Morgan Freeman tell epic stories, this one might be worth a watch.