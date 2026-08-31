'The Dog Stars' becomes Ridley Scott's biggest bomb since 2021
What's the story
The post-apocalyptic thriller The Dog Stars, released by Disney and 20th Century Studios, has had a disastrous opening weekend at the box office. The film reportedly earned just $8 million from 3,330 locations in North America, finishing fifth. Despite a production budget exceeding $80 million, the movie has received negative reviews from both critics and audiences alike.
Financial implications
'The Dog Stars' mirrors run of 'The Last Duel'
The Dog Stars is likely to incur significant financial losses during its theatrical run, marking it as one of director Ridley Scott's major failures.
The film's disappointing opening weekend performance mirrors that of Scott's 2021 historical drama The Last Duel, which opened with only $4.7 million against a budget of around $100 million.
Despite being released by 20th Century and receiving better critical reviews, it still underperformed at the box office.
His biggest hit remains The Martian ($630 million globally).
Studio's summer
Disney's mixed summer box office performance
Disney's summer has been a mix of successes and failures, with The Dog Stars bringing it to a close.
The studio enjoyed massive hits with Toy Story 5 ($1.12 billion) and The Devil Wears Prada 2 ($692 million), but also faced setbacks such as the live-action Moana ($308 million against a $250 million budget) and The Mandalorian and Grogu ($345 million against a $165 million budget).
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'The Dog Stars'
The Dog Stars stars Jacob Elordi as Hig, a solitary survivor in a post-apocalyptic world who lives with his dog. After picking up a mysterious broadcast signal, he becomes determined to find its source.
The film also features Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, Allison Janney, and Benedict Wong.
Box office highlights
'Coyote vs. Acme,' 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' dominated weekend
The other major release of the weekend, Coyote vs. Acme, debuted at number three with an estimated $13.5 million from 3,575 screens.
Meanwhile, Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its reign at the top of the box office with $22.2 million through Sunday, a mere 44% drop from last week's earnings.
The film's domestic total now stands at an impressive $891 million.
Another biggie, The Odyssey, came in second with a $14.6 million haul.