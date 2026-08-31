'The Dog Stars' becomes Ridley Scott's biggest bomb since 2021

The Dog Stars is likely to incur significant financial losses during its theatrical run, marking it as one of director Ridley Scott's major failures.

The film's disappointing opening weekend performance mirrors that of Scott's 2021 historical drama The Last Duel, which opened with only $4.7 million against a budget of around $100 million.

Despite being released by 20th Century and receiving better critical reviews, it still underperformed at the box office.

His biggest hit remains The Martian ($630 million globally).