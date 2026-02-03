'The Drama' teaser: Zendaya's rom-com is anything but typical
Entertainment
A24 just dropped the teaser for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma and Charlie.
What starts as a simple pre-wedding photoshoot quickly unravels into chaos, blending awkward humor with some pretty intense moments.
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli (of Dream Scenario fame) and produced by Ari Aster, this one looks anything but your typical rom-com.
Watch the teaser here
The teaser kicks off light, with Charlie offering a litany of flattery about her laugh. But things get tense as the mood darkens.
We also catch glimpses of unsettling moments between the couple—definitely not your average love story.
Supporting cast and release date
Alongside Zendaya and Pattinson, you'll spot Alana Haim, Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates.
The Drama hits theaters on April 3, 2026.