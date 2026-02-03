'The Drama' teaser: Zendaya's rom-com is anything but typical Entertainment Feb 03, 2026

A24 just dropped the teaser for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma and Charlie.

What starts as a simple pre-wedding photoshoot quickly unravels into chaos, blending awkward humor with some pretty intense moments.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli (of Dream Scenario fame) and produced by Ari Aster, this one looks anything but your typical rom-com.