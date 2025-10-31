'The Family Man' S3 release date announced: Cast, plot, streaming
Get ready—The Family Man is back for season 3 on November 21, with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari, the undercover agent who's always juggling family drama and national security.
This time, he's up against new threats at home and at the borders.
New faces and old favorites in the cast
Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur join the cast as the antagonists this season.
You'll also see familiar faces like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Gul Panag.
The creators say the stakes are higher than ever.
When and where to watch 'The Family Man' S3
Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The release date was revealed in a promo video on October 28 that teased Srikant's return—and promised plenty of action with that signature humor.
Creators Raj & DK on what to expect this time
Raj and DK describe this season as "the hunter becomes the hunted."
They're promising gripping storytelling, big action moments, and performances to keep you hooked till the end.