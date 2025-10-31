'The Family Man' S3 release date announced: Cast, plot, streaming

Get ready—The Family Man is back for season 3 on November 21, with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari, the undercover agent who's always juggling family drama and national security. This time, he's up against new threats at home and at the borders.

New faces and old favorites in the cast Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur join the cast as the antagonists this season.

You'll also see familiar faces like Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Gul Panag.

The creators say the stakes are higher than ever.

When and where to watch 'The Family Man' S3 Season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The release date was revealed in a promo video on October 28 that teased Srikant's return—and promised plenty of action with that signature humor.