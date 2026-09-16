When to watch 'Great Indian Kapil Show 5' on Netflix
What's the story
The popular comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, is returning for its fifth season on Netflix. The new season will premiere on September 26 and will feature returning cast members Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek. Judges Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu are also set to return.
Teaser release
'Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega!'
Netflix shared an announcement teaser for the new season, centered around the theme of Hasi ka Tyohaar.
The 1:47-minute-long video features Sharma announcing the start of Season 5 with a celebration of various festivals such as Diwali, Navratri, and Christmas.
Sidhu proclaims that this season marks the official start of a grand festival of laughter.
The promo concludes with the message: "Dhol, nagaada sab bajega, kyunki Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega!"
Season 4 highlights
Recap of Season 4
The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which aired from December 2025 to March 2026, was packed with star-studded guest appearances.
Notable guests included Priyanka Chopra, World Cup-winning players Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues, actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.
Show history
Everything to know about the show
The Great Indian Kapil Show made its debut on March 30, 2024. The second season followed on September 21 that same year, while the third season was released on June 21, 2025, and ran until September.
With its unique blend of comedy and celebrity interactions, the show has become a staple of Indian entertainment.