When to watch 'Great Indian Kapil Show 5' on Netflix

Netflix shared an announcement teaser for the new season, centered around the theme of Hasi ka Tyohaar.

The 1:47-minute-long video features Sharma announcing the start of Season 5 with a celebration of various festivals such as Diwali, Navratri, and Christmas.

Sidhu proclaims that this season marks the official start of a grand festival of laughter.

The promo concludes with the message: "Dhol, nagaada sab bajega, kyunki Hansi Ka TyoHAHAar ab Netflix pe sajega!"